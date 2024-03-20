GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 489,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $43.84.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. Equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

