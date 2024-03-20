Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Guess? has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Guess? has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Guess? to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Shares of Guess? stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,797. Guess? has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $7,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,325,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,856,316.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,260,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $7,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,325,109 shares in the company, valued at $101,856,316.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Guess? by 732.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

