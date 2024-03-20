Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.56-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.096-3.151 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion. Guess? also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.41)-(0.37) EPS.
Guess? Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of GES stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,942. Guess? has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on GES. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $7,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,325,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,856,316.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Guess? news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,260,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $7,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,325,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,856,316.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Guess?
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Guess? by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC increased its position in shares of Guess? by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 22,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
About Guess?
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
