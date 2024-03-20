Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $685,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $453,190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,799,000 after purchasing an additional 527,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.47. The stock had a trading volume of 179,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,738. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $196.75.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MPC shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.58.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

