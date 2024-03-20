Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ANSYS by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,592,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ANSYS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ANSYS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,156,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,805,000 after purchasing an additional 154,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth $3,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $341.48. 41,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,507. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

