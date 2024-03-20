Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 12,974 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,974 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,080,000 after buying an additional 380,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 273,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 531,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832,157. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

