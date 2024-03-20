Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,982 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,479. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $284.85 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

