Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,201 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.05. The company had a trading volume of 292,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,452. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.09.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

