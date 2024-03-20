Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,281 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $97,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,084 shares of company stock worth $54,724,731 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $289.28. 474,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,982. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $295.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

