Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 37,699 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,699 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,638,316. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $447.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.91.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

