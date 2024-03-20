Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,259 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CCI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.08. The stock had a trading volume of 167,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,081. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day moving average is $104.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

