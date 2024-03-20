Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 975 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,523,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,777,279,000 after acquiring an additional 392,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,929,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,626,000 after purchasing an additional 182,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,992,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,762,000 after buying an additional 1,860,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,053. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.60. 30,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,803. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.37. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.01 and a 1-year high of $251.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

