Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 986 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.82. The company had a trading volume of 53,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,993. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $229.85 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.05.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.