Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of KLAC traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $676.13. The stock had a trading volume of 64,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.55.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.
KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $637.89.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
