Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires 200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PEP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.71. 1,695,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,316. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.06. The company has a market capitalization of $236.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.