Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires Shares of 8,484 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $857,967,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,765,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,767,000 after purchasing an additional 151,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,525,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,417,000 after purchasing an additional 164,726 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BXP

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 323.97%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.