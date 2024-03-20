Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 164,813 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Invesco were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Invesco by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 81,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Invesco by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,943,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,023 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Invesco by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 749,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 373,778 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,919,000 after acquiring an additional 799,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE IVZ opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

