Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $633,000 Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,891 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Pool were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth $33,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Pool by 96.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $405.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

