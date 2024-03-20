Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $446,000 in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of WestRock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.01%.

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

