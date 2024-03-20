Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $467,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after buying an additional 269,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,632,000 after buying an additional 428,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,691,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,361,000 after buying an additional 126,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 82,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NCLH stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCLH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

