Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $487,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,473,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,917,000 after purchasing an additional 78,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 85.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,986,000 after acquiring an additional 622,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.12. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,543 shares of company stock worth $6,631,587 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

