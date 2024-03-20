Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New $528,000 Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,465,000 after purchasing an additional 68,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,252,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,911,000 after purchasing an additional 318,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.

NYSE BRO opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

