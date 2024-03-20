Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New $571,000 Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 28,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $269.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.23. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $271.99.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $1,883,263.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,377,676.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL Financial

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.