Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Lamb Weston by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

