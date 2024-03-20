Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases Shares of 18,218 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,218 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 35.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 985.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIN. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.81.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

