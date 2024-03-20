Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 17,694 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,694 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $266.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.64.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

