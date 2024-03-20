Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 36,936 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,936 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FBIN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FBIN opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

