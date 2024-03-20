Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Takes $564,000 Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Insulet by 227.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,673,000 after purchasing an additional 268,553 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Insulet by 689.8% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 79.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter worth about $20,255,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.33.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD stock opened at $170.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.13.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

