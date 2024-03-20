Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Takes Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,482 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.2 %

MANH opened at $247.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80 and a beta of 1.44. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.10 and a 12 month high of $266.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.69.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

