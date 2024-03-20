Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Takes Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 1,735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in RPM International by 2,362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,222,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on RPM International in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

RPM International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RPM stock opened at $116.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.52 and a 52-week high of $119.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.64 and its 200 day moving average is $104.10.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

About RPM International

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

