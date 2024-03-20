Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,848 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.80. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.