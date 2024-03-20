Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Insider David Trude Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Free Report) insider David Trude sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.91 ($3.23), for a total value of A$19,632.00 ($12,915.79).

Hansen Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Hansen Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 25th. Hansen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Hansen Technologies Company Profile

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing systems software for the energy and utilities, and communications and media sectors. It provides Hansen suite, a set of software applications; and consulting services related to billing systems, as well as sells billing applications.

