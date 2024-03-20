Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.98

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.98 and last traded at $41.97, with a volume of 311636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,955,000 after acquiring an additional 410,648 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,689,000 after acquiring an additional 166,961 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 29.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $565,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

