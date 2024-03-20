Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $7.40

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.56. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 869,671 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HMY. StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 4.1 %

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 977.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 126,060 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 114,360 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,877 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 407,159 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $698,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 51,170 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

