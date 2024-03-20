Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of HAYW opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hayward has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $16.04.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hayward by 918.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Hayward by 44.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

