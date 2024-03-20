HC Wainwright Comments on Cullinan Oncology, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report released on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullinan Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.84) per share.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. Cullinan Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $19.68.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $39,473.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Corrine Savill sold 18,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $226,823.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,118.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $39,473.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,227. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 7.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

