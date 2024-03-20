HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 133.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $176.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 4.75. Bit Digital has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bit Digital by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

