H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.64

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.64 and last traded at $60.64, with a volume of 131936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.25. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,567.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 9,615 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $555,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,896,740.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $281,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,567.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,479. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,484 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,355,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,560,000 after purchasing an additional 74,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

See Also

