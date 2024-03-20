Head to Head Analysis: Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) versus Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics -271.04% -805.57% -97.73% Lyra Therapeutics -4,340.06% -73.41% -53.77%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Plus Therapeutics and Lyra Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 440.54%. Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.79%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Lyra Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Lyra Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $4.91 million 1.61 -$13.32 million ($33.76) -0.05 Lyra Therapeutics $1.36 million 233.43 -$55.28 million ($1.43) -4.22

Plus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. Lyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats Plus Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics



Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. The company also develops Rhenium-188 NanoLiposome Biodegradable Alginate Microsphere that is designed to treat various solid organ cancers comprising primary and secondary liver cancers by intra-arterial injection. It has license agreements with NanoTx, Corp. and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Lyra Therapeutics



Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

