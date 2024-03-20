Head-To-Head Contrast: Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) and Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ – Get Free Report) and Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardion Health Sciences has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argos Therapeutics $1.90 million 0.30 -$40.57 million N/A N/A Guardion Health Sciences $11.05 million 1.04 -$14.92 million N/A N/A

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and Guardion Health Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Guardion Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Argos Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and Guardion Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Guardion Health Sciences -105.66% -162.33% -81.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Argos Therapeutics and Guardion Health Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Guardion Health Sciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Argos Therapeutics beats Guardion Health Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argos Therapeutics



Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. On November 30, 2018, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Guardion Health Sciences



Guardion Health Sciences, Inc., a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and dietary supplements in North America and Europe, and Internationally. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma. It develops ImmuneSF, a nutraceutical formulation, as well as a portfolio of nutraceutical products under the NutriGuard brand. Further, it distributes medical foods products through e-commerce in an online store, guardionhealth.com. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, California.

