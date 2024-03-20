Head to Head Review: Oddity Tech (ODD) versus Its Rivals

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Oddity Tech to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oddity Tech and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oddity Tech $508.68 million $58.53 million 43.22 Oddity Tech Competitors $4.57 billion $323.20 million 36.11

Oddity Tech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oddity Tech. Oddity Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oddity Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57 Oddity Tech Competitors 142 1180 1310 33 2.46

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oddity Tech and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Oddity Tech currently has a consensus target price of $52.86, indicating a potential upside of 19.91%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 12.23%. Given Oddity Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.9% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oddity Tech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oddity Tech 11.51% 26.22% 16.39% Oddity Tech Competitors -18.31% 5.82% -8.36%

Summary

Oddity Tech beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. In addition, it operates ODDITY LABS, a biotechnology center, which develops various ingredients, including novel molecules, probiotics, and peptides for beauty and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel with additional office in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.