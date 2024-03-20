HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $97.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. HealthEquity traded as high as $84.49 and last traded at $80.75, with a volume of 173058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.53.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HQY. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 7,643 shares of company stock worth $592,205 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in HealthEquity by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average is $72.79.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

