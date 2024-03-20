HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $97.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $93.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HQY. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average is $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $84.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 245.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,643 shares of company stock valued at $592,205. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in HealthEquity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

