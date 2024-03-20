Heartland BancCorp (HLAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on April 10th

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.759 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

Heartland BancCorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAN traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 840. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.20. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $171.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $28.41 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLAN

About Heartland BancCorp

(Get Free Report)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.