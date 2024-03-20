Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,790,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the February 14th total of 13,130,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Herbalife from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

HLF opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $887.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife news, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 61,725 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rodica Macadrai bought 5,175 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $48,179.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,385.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Johnson bought 61,725 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,915.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the third quarter worth $66,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 36.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Herbalife during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

