Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Shares Gap Up to $8.70

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $8.94. Herbalife shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 250,169 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Herbalife

Herbalife Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $891.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 61,725 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,915.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 61,725 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodica Macadrai acquired 5,175 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $48,179.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,385.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife during the third quarter worth $66,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 36.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Herbalife during the fourth quarter worth $121,000.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.