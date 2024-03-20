HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, HI has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $218,022.32 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006496 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00026000 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00015033 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,131.21 or 1.00146439 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010816 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.25 or 0.00150302 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050072 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $220,871.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars.

