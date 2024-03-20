Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $74.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $82.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hibbett

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $73.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.70. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.