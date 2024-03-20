holoride 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $147,293.23 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $15.32 million and approximately $147,293.23 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, holoride has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.19 or 0.05144406 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00083888 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00017488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00017468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00017199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004159 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01686177 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $150,454.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

