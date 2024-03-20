Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOVNP remained flat at $18.19 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11.
About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.