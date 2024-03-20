Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOVNP remained flat at $18.19 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A alerts:

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.